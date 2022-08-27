‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to re-release in India on 2 September

Hollywood has emerged as a bigger brand in India post-covid. While the large-scale, tentpole films are doing better than expected, even the smaller films are clicking very well, according to trade experts. To be sure, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that American studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.