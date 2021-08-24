NEW DELHI: Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Releasing, the distribution arm of Sony, have announced that their superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on 17 December. The film will arrive in theatres in the run-up to the big Christmas weekend which has already been locked for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha and Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Pushpa that will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

To be sure, with gradual reopening of theatres across the country, and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions by next month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros has movies like Fast and Furious 9 slated for September while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros especially in the south should pave the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly Rs1,225 crore in India which was higher than the Rs900-950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could look at together making around Rs. 300 crore in box office collections, film industry experts said.

