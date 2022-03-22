New Delhi: Sports biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe starring Shreyas Talpade based on the life of the cricketer will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April. The film has been directed by Jayprad Desai.

While a few films made a direct debut on digital platforms during the pandemic-induced lockdowns when theatres remained shut over the past two years, big-ticket theatrical releases began this Diwali with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Hollywood offering Spider-Man: No Way Home also set the cash registers ringing.

Last year, Netflix had premiered Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently. ZEE5 brought Pannu’s sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Abhishek Bachchan’s mystery thriller Bob Biswas while Disney+ Hotstar that had already premiered titles like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, streamed Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar for Christmas. The film had been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are taking the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

Further, the economics make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional Rs. 8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around Rs. 20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs.

