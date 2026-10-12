New tournament, fresh lawsuit: Why sports broadcasters keep returning to court over piracy

The fight against India's sports piracy has turned into a cat-and-mouse game, where every new tournament spawns fresh pirate sites and broadcasters scurry for blocking orders. Despite increasingly sophisticated court orders to block pirated streams, rogue websites resurface under new domains, profiting off stolen content and raising legal costs for broadcasters.
In 2026, broadcasters including JioStar, Zee, Sony Pictures Networks India and DAZN approached the Delhi High Court over piracy during marquee events such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League. Among the pirate sites targeted were CricHD.ch, Cricfree.cyou, DaddyLive.app and WebCric.im.