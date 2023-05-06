‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ to re-release in cinemas1 min read 06 May 2023, 10:54 AM IST
The movie, which will re-release in Indian theatres on 12 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.
Sports drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story will re-release in Indian theatres on 12 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher. It had originally released in 2016 and made Rs. 133 crore in domestic box office collections.
