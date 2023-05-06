Sports drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story will re-release in Indian theatres on 12 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher. It had originally released in 2016 and made Rs. 133 crore in domestic box office collections.

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen," Bikram Duggal, head - studios, Disney Star said in a statement.

Last year, Fox Star Studios, part of the Walt Disney Company India, rebranded to Star Studios, to back films for both theatrical release as well as direct-to-digital premieres. Fox Star Studios has been known for hits like M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sanju, Neerja and Chhichhore, in the past.

More recently, its slate includes Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and co- produced by Dharma Productions, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Rishi Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma.

“With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films,“ Duggal had said in an earlier statement.