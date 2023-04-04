Sports Media spends cross ₹14,000 Cr mark in 2022: GroupM2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:10 PM IST
- Traditional television had the biggest share, even though digital mediums are ground
NEW DELHI: Sports media spends, sponsorships on the ground and celebrity endorsements raked in a total revenue of ₹14,209 crore in the last year, registering a 49% jump over 2021 from about ₹9500 crore. Of this, sports sponsorship saw the biggest upswing, increasing to ₹5,907 crore with a growth of 105%, found a new report by GroupM.
