NEW DELHI: Sports media spends, sponsorships on the ground and celebrity endorsements raked in a total revenue of ₹14,209 crore in the last year, registering a 49% jump over 2021 from about ₹9500 crore. Of this, sports sponsorship saw the biggest upswing, increasing to ₹5,907 crore with a growth of 105%, found a new report by GroupM.

A little over half the total industry spending, or 53%, was incurred on advertising on media, said the 10th edition of the annual report 'Sporting Nation in the Making' by GroupM. Interestingly, despite a 26% year-on-year growth, the media spends’ share has shrunk by 10 bps from the last year, as sponsorship spends grew at a much faster clip.

In terms of absolute value, media advertising on sports worked out to a total amount of ₹7,553 crore. Traditional television had the biggest share, even though digital mediums are ground.

The report said that sports celebrities got associated with more brands this year and the endorsement value reached ₹749 crore, 20% higher compared to 2021. This included Byju’s deal with Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain star footballer Lionel Messi and Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra’s multiple brand associations post his Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Cricket contributed 85% to the total sports industry revenue, at about ₹12,115 crore. Despite the huge base value in cricket, the company said the growth it saw for the sport was 44% in terms of sponsorship, endorsement, and ad expenditure.

“We have made significant headway over the past decade in terms of on-field performance, with some sensational victories by our athletes in different sports disciplines. Gone are the days when the hockey team stood alone as a beacon of hope at the Olympics, with our contingent picking up 15 medals across the last three editions of the games," said Vinit Karnik, Head – Entertainment, Esports & Sports for GroupM South Asia

The report pointed out that in terms of sponsorship spends, on ground, team and franchise sponsorships, cricket accounted for 75% of all sports, while endorsement in the sport accounted for 85%. In terms of media spends by brands, cricket was most pronounced with 94% of all ad expenses being linked to cricket-related content across all media vehicles.

Other emerging sports like Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) saw some hiccups during the Covid period but have done better in 2021 and 2022. From an overall industry standpoint, these sports contributed about 15% to the entire sports business. Though they contributed a mere 5% overall on digital mediums, this was double at 10%, which offers lower cost barriers for entry by brands.

These sports had shrunk considerably in the past two years from the pre-Covid figures of ₹948 crore, but 2022 saw the comeback with an overall revenue of ₹1,503 crore, which in year-on-year terms stands at an incremental value of ₹829 crore.