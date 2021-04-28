Spotify adds subscribers, says Joe Rogan drawing more users than expected
- Audio streaming platform warns of uncertain growth as newer markets endure a surge in coronavirus cases
Continued at-home listening of music and podcasts helped Spotify Technology SA post another quarter of strong subscription gains, though overall user growth softened as some of the company’s newest markets face a fierce resurgence of Covid-19.
Streaming content boomed during the pandemic as homebound consumers turned to screens and smart speakers for entertainment. Spotify executives have cautioned that uncertainty lies ahead, however, as the markets it is relying on for growth endure pandemic spikes and listeners in more established markets emerge from lockdowns.
