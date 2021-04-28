Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Spotify adds subscribers, says Joe Rogan drawing more users than expected

Spotify adds subscribers, says Joe Rogan drawing more users than expected

Premium
Photo AFP
5 min read . 11:16 PM IST ANNE STEELE, The Wall Street Journal

  • Audio streaming platform warns of uncertain growth as newer markets endure a surge in coronavirus cases

Continued at-home listening of music and podcasts helped Spotify Technology SA post another quarter of strong subscription gains, though overall user growth softened as some of the company’s newest markets face a fierce resurgence of Covid-19.

Streaming content boomed during the pandemic as homebound consumers turned to screens and smart speakers for entertainment. Spotify executives have cautioned that uncertainty lies ahead, however, as the markets it is relying on for growth endure pandemic spikes and listeners in more established markets emerge from lockdowns.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.