Spotify announces India original podcasts

NEW DELHI : Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify that made its foray into India this February, has announced its first three original podcasts for the country. These include 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur, where the cricket and entertainment host delves into untold stories from the world of cricket over 12 episodes, Bhaskar Bose, a fictional drama about a chartered accountant who moves to Mumbai, but finds that his true calling is solving crimes voiced by TV and radio host Mantra and Love Aaj Kal With Aastha & Ankit, where the two real-life friends discuss love, sex and dating in the 21st century.

The announcement comes as a reiteration to Spotify’s global audio-first strategy that focuses on the brand’s potential to grow faster with more original podcasts, the company said in a statement. The launch of these new series also opens the opportunity for India’s growing creator community to work with the company for creating and delivering content in engaging audio formats. As with music artists, Spotify aims to offer better discovery, data, and monetization to podcast creators.

“Storytelling is intrinsic to India, and almost nostalgic because most of us have grown on stories that our grandparents and parents told us; Spotify wants to re-establish that listening culture here, especially as users seek more screen-free moments. We are so happy to partner with these talented storytellers who’ve managed to explore different aspects of the local culture to deliver differentiated content and rekindle the love Indians have for audio," Amarjit Singh Batra, managing director - India, Spotify, said in a statement.

Spotify that is already a late entrant to the audio streaming market in India, also has to contend with original podcasts previously launched by platforms like Gaana, Hungama Digital and JioSaavn. The monthly podcast listeners in India, who've listened to at least one podcast in a month, grew to 40 million at the end of 2018 from 25.8 million a year ago, an annual growth of 57 per cent, according to a research by PwC.

Spotify had clocked in two million monthly active users at last count.