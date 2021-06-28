New Delhi: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has announced a new original podcast Nallanna Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast, hosted by radio jockey, actor, director, comedian, commentator, and social activist, Balaji Patturaj, popularly known as RJ Balaji. He was last seen in Mookuthi Amman that opted for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The show that's in an infotainment format, will talk about common issues that the country faces, and bring guests to share their views and experiences, Spotify said in a statement.

Balaji said the podcast will enable him to bring together learnings from his diverse careers. “I will focus on current affairs, including conversations that urge listeners to become more aware of the many misguided opinions that have been on the rise on social media. As the digital world gets more cluttered with unfiltered perspectives, I hope to take the listeners on a journey into pressing matters," he said in a statement.

A Spotify spokesperson said non-English podcasts are growing rapidly in India, as the medium promises an intimate and enriching experience for those seeking more screen-free moments. “Tamil audio content is especially in the spotlight. This podcast brings the perfect blend of conversations to explore the different aspects of local culture, and a part of our strategy to focus on more content and creators in the Tamil and Telugu space," the person said.

Home to over 2.6 million podcast titles from across the world, Spotify currently hosts over 36 originals from India such as Andar Ki Baat by Amit Tandon, Crime Kahaniyan, Darr Ka Raaz with Dr. Phobia and Shuddh Desi Gay, among others.

According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, along with Internet advertising, video games and e-sports and music, radio and podcasts are the top four segments expected to see revenue growth in the country over the next four years.

Fuelled by the uptake of music streaming brands and people turning to motivational, spiritual, fun and fitness content during the lockdown, India’s has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners, the report said. Further, the segment is expected to touch revenues of $1.7 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 13.5%. India will also see a strong increase at 30.4% CAGR in its monthly podcast listener base over the next five years, supported by the entry of foreign players and original content on topics including news, society and culture, the report said.









