Spotify claims leadership in engagement in India

Mint had earlier reported that Spotify is streamed in more than 7,000 cities and towns in India and had clocked double-digit growth in monthly active users last year. The country is also one of the top 20 markets for user-created playlists on the platform. The service has 150 plus original and exclusive podcasts in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, English, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Marathi. Podcasts created on Anchor, the podcast creation tool hosted on Spotify, grew 130 times from the start of 2020 till the end of 2021. Further, a majority of Spotify’s listeners in India are Gen Z (born between mid to late 1990s and 2010s) who consume music and podcasts with equal interest. In fact, a majority of the podcasts shared from Spotify on social media are by Gen Z.