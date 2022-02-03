Spotify, facing pushback against Joe Rogan, reports jump in users

Average revenue per user for the subscription business in the recently completed quarter climbed 3% to €4.40. The increase marks the second quarter of a turnaround for the metric, which had been pressured downward for years as the company attracted new subscribers through discounted plans and lower prices in newer markets. A little over a year ago, Spotify began raising the price of its family plan in dozens of markets, including the U.S., which has helped increase revenue on a per-user basis.