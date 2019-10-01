New Delhi: Spotify on Tuesday announced the launch of its premium family plan in India.

Priced at ₹179 per month, this popular plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customize music streaming and podcasts, with an unparalleled ad-free, on-demand music listening experience.

Users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks/songs.

With Spotify Premium Family plan, listeners will get up to six accounts per family, where each individual account on the plan gets the full Spotify Premium experience, can save and play music offline (no-data required) on up to three devices per Premium account, play any song or audio content, anytime, on any device without any ads.

Additionally, one monthly bill will be sent to the master account holder, for the entire family.

Globally, Spotify recently upgraded its Premium Family plan, so subscribers in India will also have the added advantage of Parental Controls where parents will be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting for music for all other accounts on their plan, Family Mix where families will get exclusive access to a personalized playlist packed with songs the whole family enjoys, and Family Hub where billing users can manage their family’s settings in one place, including adding or removing family members, keeping the home address up to date, and adjusting parental controls.

“At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it." said Alex Norström, chief premium business officer, Spotify.

“Spotify’s Premium Family plan has been loved across markets, and we know that our users in India wanted it when we launched in February. Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture, and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience. We are thrilled to bring this subscription tier to the country" added Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India, Spotify.

Since its launch in 2014, Spotify Premium Family has seen incredible growth in terms of subscribers in more than 60 countries around the world.