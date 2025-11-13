Spotify tweaks paid plans into three buckets months after a hike
Summary
Spotify's rejig to offer a three-tiered subscription seeks to address the slowing music streaming market. It also comes when multiple streaming platforms in India, including Airtel’s Wynk, ByteDance’s Resso and Hungama Music, have shut down.
Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has tweaked its paid offering, introducing a three-tiered subscription even as platforms struggle to convert free users to paying subscribers and the music industry’s digital revenue has contracted.
