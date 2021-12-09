NEW DELHI : American streaming service Netflix’s hit show Squid Game is now streaming in dubbed Indian languages including Tamil and Telugu. The south Korean survival drama show created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is one of the most popular offerings on the platform this year and of all time.

Netflix executives told Mint in an earlier interview that international shows like Squid Game and Money Heist may have managed good traction in India this year.

To be sure, moving beyond Hindi, English and other local languages, Indians are now seeking refuge and joy in content from a neighbouring Asian country – South Korea. That these crisp and entertaining shows and movies have struck a chord with audiences is evident in the investment that companies are making in them.

Last year, direct-to-home service provider Dish TV India Ltd announced the launch of a new offering called Korean Drama Active to be available on DishTV and D2H platforms where users had access to premium Korean drama content dubbed in the Hindi language. After English and local language content, Spanish, Korean and Japanese titles drive the highest viewing for Netflix in India.

The second season of zombie tale Kingdom was in the India Top 10 series row in March 2020, when it was released. Korean series such as It’s Okay to Not be Okay and Crash Landing on You have also featured in the India Top 10 overall and series rows. Local streaming services such as MX Player also report that Korean content has been a big driver for the international category with shows like Rich Man, King's Love and 1% of Something.

Video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content.

Amazon Prime Video got Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to dub for superhero series The Boys 2 while Netflix showcased international originals like Extraction, A Suitable Boy and The Jungle Book dubbed in Indian languages.

