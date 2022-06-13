‘Squid Game’ season two is coming, Netflix confirms
Popular dystopian drama was streaming platform’s biggest ever show last year
“Squid Game" is coming back.
Netflix Inc. confirmed the popular dystopian drama, which took the world by storm when it was released on the streaming service last year, will return for a second season. It was Netflix’s biggest ever show amid the platform’s overall decline in subscriber numbers.
“Join us once more for a whole new round," Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s director, writer and executive producer, said in a letter posted to Netflix’s website Sunday.
Work on the second season was still in its early stages, the post added. It didn’t include a planned release date.
The global phenomenon, in which a group of financially broke adults play deadly Korean children’s games in the hopes of a cash prize, was watched by more than 142 million households in its first month of release, Netflix said in a letter to investors in October.
“Squid Game" quickly became a viral hit on social media platforms including TikTok and racked up several awards including a Golden Globe for actor O Yeong-su and a Screen Actors Guild award for lead star Lee Jung-jae. “Squid Game" was Netflix’s most-watched show in 94 countries, the company said.
“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story," executive producer Kim Ji-yeon said. “But there’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better. I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but really we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience."
While scant details were revealed, show runners confirmed the return of two popular characters, Mr. Lee’s Gi-hun and The Front Man, as well as the introduction of a new character.
Netflix posted a teaser video alongside the announcement.
Netflix has struggled in a crowded streaming field, posting its first quarterly subscription loss in more than a decade in April, cutting staff and exploring new subscription models including a lower priced ad-supported version of the platform. It is also exploring ways to cut down on password sharing.
The company lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year. It had expected to add 2.5 million.
Show creator Mr. Hwang came up with the idea for “Squid Game" more than a decade ago, but struggled to garner interest from studios who bristled at the show’s depiction of brutal killings and the implausibility of individuals competing to the death for money. But two years ago, Netflix thought the class struggles outlined in “Squid Game" spoke to reality.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the global economy, it exacerbated the disparity between the rich and the poor, said the 51-year-old Mr. Hwang. Even vaccine rollouts vary greatly based on whether a country is wealthy or not, he said.
“The world has changed," Mr. Hwang said. “All of these points made the story very realistic for people compared to a decade ago."