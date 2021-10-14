Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This survival drama is Netflix's biggest series to date

This survival drama is Netflix's biggest series to date

This undated photo released by Netflix shows a scene of contestants vying to win the Dalgona Korean candy challenge in a scene from Squid Game. Squid Game, a globally popular South Korea-produced Netflix show
10:46 AM IST Livemint

The show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the streamer on September 17.

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday confirmed that its Korean language show "Squid Game" has become its "biggest series launch" till date after the survival drama hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut.

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday confirmed that its Korean language show "Squid Game" has become its "biggest series launch" till date after the survival drama hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut.

"Squid Game" has surpassed the record set by Netflix's Regency era series "Bridgerton", an English language series, which stood at 82 million accounts in its first 28 days.

"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans -- making it our biggest series launch ever!" a tweet on Netflix's official account read.

The nine-part show follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children's games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won (USD 38 million). It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Last week, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said "Squid Game" was on its way to becoming the biggest show in Netflix history.

Just like the Oscar-winning Korean language film "Parasite", directed by Bong Joon-ho, the show has been lauded for highlighting the widening gulf between the 'haves' and 'have nots'.

"Squid Game" has also attracted attention for its colourful and fantastical production design by Chae Kyung-sun; the green and pink tracksuits worn by the contestants and the game referees have sparked a merchandise race, and 'dalgona', the Korean sweet at the centre of one of the games in the contest, has become a global rage.

According to reports, the popularity of the show in South Korea led to a surge of network traffic which caused SK Broadband to file a lawsuit against Netflix, seeking monetary damages to pay for increased broadband usage and maintenance costs associated with the show.

A phone number used in "Squid Game" belonged to a private resident who reportedly receiving up to 4,000 calls each day from people. After the user raised this issue, Netflix stated they would edit the show to remove the number, reports said. 

