‘Squid Game’ will return for a second season, says director

The director had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Netflix Inc.’s hit series “Squid Game" is coming back for another season, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview with the Associated Press posted Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netflix Inc.’s hit series “Squid Game" is coming back for another season, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview with the Associated Press posted Tuesday.

Hwang had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information. He said he’s still in the process of planning the second season. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Hwang had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information. He said he’s still in the process of planning the second season. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," Hwang said. “I almost feel like you leave us with no choice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its first four weeks of release, “Squid Game" was watched in 142 million households and became Netflix’s “biggest TV show ever." The company projected the program will create almost $900 million in value, Bloomberg reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.