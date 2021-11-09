Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  ‘Squid Game’ will return for a second season, says director

‘Squid Game’ will return for a second season, says director

Korean shows such as Squid Game has become very popular 
1 min read . 10:28 PM IST Bloomberg

The director had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Netflix Inc.’s hit series “Squid Game" is coming back for another season, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview with the Associated Press posted Tuesday.

Netflix Inc.’s hit series “Squid Game" is coming back for another season, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview with the Associated Press posted Tuesday.

Hwang had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information. He said he’s still in the process of planning the second season.

Hwang had previously hinted that the show -- about indebted people competing for cash in a deadly contest -- would return, but hadn’t confirmed the information. He said he’s still in the process of planning the second season.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," Hwang said. “I almost feel like you leave us with no choice."

In its first four weeks of release, “Squid Game" was watched in 142 million households and became Netflix’s “biggest TV show ever." The company projected the program will create almost $900 million in value, Bloomberg reported.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Inside Adani Group’s growing B2C dreams

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!