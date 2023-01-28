Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Jain’s decision comes in the wake of resignations of journalist Ravish Kumar and senior executives of NDTV, including group president Suparna Singh, following the Adani Group’s takeover of the channel
Journalist Sreenivasan Jain announced on Saturday that he has quit New Delhi Television or NDTV. Jain had been with the television channel since 1995.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×