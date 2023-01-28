Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV

Jain’s decision comes in the wake of resignations of journalist Ravish Kumar and senior executives of NDTV, including group president Suparna Singh, following the Adani Group’s takeover of the channel. NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had also left the company’s board in December. NDTV’s chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, have also stepped down from their positions.