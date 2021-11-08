Yohani’s team did not respond to Mint’s queries on her growing popularity in India and upcoming projects in the country. But Spotify’s Balyan said the pace of discovery and subsequently, the popularity of international music in India and elsewhere has picked up in the last few years, attributing it to platforms like theirs which have fuelled the discovery of artistes across the world, which means they have fans in almost every country possible and are open to and often seeking collaboration opportunities with local artists in some of these markets to expand their fan base even further.

