Srijit Mukherji takes over as director for Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’

To be sure, Indian cinema’s love for sports biopics is evident in the number of films slated for release soon. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83 while Ajay Devgn will be seen as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. More recently, Hindi film industry also turned to the specific genre of women and sports films to drive theatrical audiences, as real slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema finds more favour at the box office. This March, T-Series released Saina, based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra.