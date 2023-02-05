Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's starrer ‘Pathaan’ is breaking all records globally and leading the crucial race of blockbusters. His megahit has overtaken Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ as the highest-grossing movie of all time. ‘ Pathaan ’ has collected ₹729 crore gross worldwide in ten days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial made ₹14 crore net in India (Hindi – ₹13.50 crore, dubbed versions – ₹50 lakh) taking the domestic gross collection to ₹453 crore in ten days. However, in overseas territories, the film has raised ₹276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at ₹729 crore.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, “Action aur entertainment ka combo #Pathaan is getting love across the world! Book your tickets now! (Link in bio) Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan is a globetrotting espionage thriller, which follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It is Shah Rukh's first silver screen release in four years, after 2018 film Zero. It is also his and Deepika's fourth film together.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Salman made a special appearance as Tiger in "Pathaan".

Before release, a controversy erupted after some people took offense to one of the movie's songs. Social media platforms were filled with boycotting Pathaan posts and even some politicians commented that the makers of the film are intentionally hurting religious sentiments.