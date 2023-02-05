SRK's Pathaan overtakes Aamir's Dangal, becomes Bollywood's all-time megahit
Pathaan is a globetrotting espionage thriller, which follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan's starrer ‘Pathaan’ is breaking all records globally and leading the crucial race of blockbusters. His megahit has overtaken Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ as the highest-grossing movie of all time. ‘Pathaan’ has collected ₹729 crore gross worldwide in ten days.
