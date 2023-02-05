SRK's Pathaan overtakes Aamir's Dangal, becomes Bollywood's all-time megahit

Pathaan is a globetrotting espionage thriller, which follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the film. It is Shah Rukh's first silver screen release in four years, after 2018 film Zero. It is also his and Deepika's fourth film together.