SS Rajamouli's film RRR finally enters 1000 crore club worldwide

SS Rajamouli's film RRR finally enters ₹1000 crore club worldwide1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
- RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama (Charan) and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR
SS Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" today finally entered the 1000 crore club. The movie's box office collection on day 16 had crossed ₹1000 crore mark globally. RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been unstoppable at the box office.
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Saturday evening on Twitter, "#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club." He also tweeted, " ₹1000 cr+ club Indian movies. #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR."
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted on Saturday, "[Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits... Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]... Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹213.59 cr. #India biz."
"RRR" is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama (Charan) and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.
Rajamouli said there is a lot of appreciation from the audience for "RRR" but what has been "significantly different" was the number of western audiences liking the film.
"This is the kind of thing I note, that these many people are liking my film, so next time when I make a film, I should keep this in mind. I shouldn't let it bother me, weigh me down but think that there is a wider audience listening to your story. Not the numbers, but the love and appreciation from different audiences matters," the director added.
The film's Hindi version alone has reportedly collected close to ₹200 cr at the box office.
Many trade critics have applauded the team of the film for reviving the post-pandemic box office in a major way.
Rajamouli said when the film was getting postponed multiple times, the team was "unsure about the occupancy of theatres".
"From the audience's side, I never had a doubt, I always believed that once the film is out, they will come to the theatres. But from the health department side, we didn't know what was coming when. Those were anxious moments for all the films. Once the theatres opened, 'RRR' brought the audiences back to the theatres, that's the biggest achievement for me," Rajamouli said.
"RRR" also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.
*With inputs from agencies
