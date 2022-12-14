“Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year’s film contenders, earning fourteen nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing, and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

