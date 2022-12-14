Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' creates history, bags five nominations. See full list

Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' creates history, bags five nominations. See full list

5 min read . 11:15 PM ISTLivemint
A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively

  • RRR, which emerged as a massive box office success even overseas with reported earnings of 1,200 crore, has been praised for Rajamouli's grand vision, high-octane fight sequences and Keeravaani's rousing musical soundtrack

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET).

The list of Best Picture contenders includes “Babylon" and “The Banshees of Inisherin," which garnered an outstanding nine nominations each, along with “Elvis" and “Tár," which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “Avatar: The Way of Water," “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," “RRR," “Top Gun: Maverick," and “Women Talking." There are eleven Best Picture nominees this year due to an exact tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the Best Director category to include ten nominees.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year’s film contenders, earning fourteen nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing, and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

 Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full list of nominees here

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

SS Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee “The Fabelmans," plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, several cast members were recognized for their standout performances including Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor nominees Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, and Best Young Actor/Actress contender Gabriel LaBelle. Rounding out the project’s impressive eleven nominations, Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."

As previously announced, “Abbott Elementary" leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting nods in six categories. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “Better Call Saul" followed with an impressive five nominations overall, while “Gaslit", “Reservation Dogs", and “The Good Fight" tied with four nominations each.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

