The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film category nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET).
The list of Best Picture contenders includes “Babylon" and “The Banshees of Inisherin," which garnered an outstanding nine nominations each, along with “Elvis" and “Tár," which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “Avatar: The Way of Water," “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," “RRR," “Top Gun: Maverick," and “Women Talking." There are eleven Best Picture nominees this year due to an exact tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the Best Director category to include ten nominees.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads this year’s film contenders, earning fourteen nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing, and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full list of nominees here
BEST PICTURE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee “The Fabelmans," plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, several cast members were recognized for their standout performances including Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor nominees Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, and Best Young Actor/Actress contender Gabriel LaBelle. Rounding out the project’s impressive eleven nominations, Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.
“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community."
As previously announced, “Abbott Elementary" leads the TV contenders for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, collecting nods in six categories. In addition to Best Comedy Series, the show earned several acting nominations including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph both earned nods for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “Better Call Saul" followed with an impressive five nominations overall, while “Gaslit", “Reservation Dogs", and “The Good Fight" tied with four nominations each.
The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
