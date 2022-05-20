SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been released on two OTT platforms today, May 20. RRR's Hindi-language dub will be available on Netflix while the original Telugu version and dubs in three languages--Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will be available on Zee5. Besides, RRR's Hindi version will also be premiered on BookMy Show Stream today.

