This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RRR comes to OTT platforms nearly two months after it was released in theatres on March 25. The film currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing Indian title globally
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been released on two OTT platforms today, May 20. RRR's Hindi-language dub will be available on Netflix while the original Telugu version and dubs in three languages--Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will be available on Zee5. Besides, RRR's Hindi version will also be premiered on BookMy Show Stream today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been released on two OTT platforms today, May 20. RRR's Hindi-language dub will be available on Netflix while the original Telugu version and dubs in three languages--Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam will be available on Zee5. Besides, RRR's Hindi version will also be premiered on BookMy Show Stream today.
"Brace yourself to watch the World digital premiere of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus #RRR for the first time ever on #ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam with English subtitles. Available on TVOD from May 20," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of ZEE5.
"Brace yourself to watch the World digital premiere of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus #RRR for the first time ever on #ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam with English subtitles. Available on TVOD from May 20," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of ZEE5.
RRR comes to OTT platforms nearly two months after it was released in theatres on March 25. The film currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing Indian title globally, after Kaannada's KGF: Chapter 2, Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Aamir Khan's Dangal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Produced by DVV Entertainment, "RRR" followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama (Ram Charan) and Kumaram Bheem, played by N T Rama Rao Jr.
The film, which clocked nearly ₹1000 cr at the global box office, opened in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.