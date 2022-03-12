SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ to release in IMAX

A premium format like IMAX requires about ₹8 crore more than a regular auditorium; 4DX, on the other hand, demands ₹3 crore more than the standard multiplex screen costs, an expense that is passed on to the consumer via higher ticket prices. Then there is the cost of crafting content suitable for premium formats that producers incur. While Hollywood may still come up with films like Tenet and Fast and Furious 8 almost every month, even an occasional Baahubali 2: The Conclusion or RRR is a challenge for Indian film makers to produce.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}