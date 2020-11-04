SSR death case: Cyber experts find over 1 lakh suspicious Twitter accounts

SSR death case: Cyber experts find over 1 lakh suspicious Twitter accounts1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
- Many of the Twitter accounts which were used to spread defamatory contents over the social media platform were bots
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: A team of cyber experts have found over 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts, almost 80 per cent of which were suspicious in nature as they were majorly making negative tweets/retweets and comments against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said the state police.
Mumbai: A team of cyber experts have found over 1.5 lakh Twitter accounts, almost 80 per cent of which were suspicious in nature as they were majorly making negative tweets/retweets and comments against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said the state police.
Many of the Twitter accounts which were used to spread defamatory contents over the social media platform were bots, fake accounts operated with the help of bots, and from different countries, the police informed.
Many of the Twitter accounts which were used to spread defamatory contents over the social media platform were bots, fake accounts operated with the help of bots, and from different countries, the police informed.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.