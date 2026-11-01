Creators and stand-up comics are driving India's live events boom

Lata Jha
5 min read1 Nov 2026, 11:19 AM IST
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Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar tour covered numerous cities. Image: YouTube/Zakir Khan
Summary
Creator-led formats and stand-up tours are expanding India's live entertainment market beyond music, though rising event costs and audience monetisation remain key hurdles.

Music remains a major driver of India’s live entertainment economy, but creator-led formats are one of the fastest-growing parts of the mix. According to the Ficci-EY 2026 report, organised live events grew 44% in 2025, with ticketed events among the key drivers. However, industry experts have flagged that the concert market overheated late in the year. That makes the diversification toward other formats even more relevant.

Creators arrive with a built-in digital audience, which translates naturally into tours and new live formats. Comedy has built the most mature live ecosystem, from open mics and clubs to arena-scale tours, and is travelling well beyond the metros into tier-two and three cities. Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar tour covered numerous cities and shows, while comedians like Akash Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor regularly do international shows. Creators are also experimenting with live conversations, podcasts, interactive shows and IP-led experiences, experts point out.

The organized live events segment is expected to grow from 14,500 crore in 2025 to 19,600 crore by 2028, according to the Ficci-EY report.

“Comedy is now firmly among the top categories in India's live entertainment business and the shape of that business has changed dramatically. What used to be a circuit of small, intimate club sets has evolved into a full-fledged touring economy, with large-scale, ticketed shows and multi-city tours becoming the norm for established and emerging comedians alike,” said Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow. Some of the most popular names in the business are now experimenting with stadium formats, a scale that would have been unthinkable for a comedy show even a few years ago. As a genre, comedy has grown by 15% year-on-year for the past two years and that momentum shows no signs of slowing, Makhija added.

Live events overall are growing, and that growth is increasingly coming from beyond the metros, according to Pranav Panpalia, co-founder, Opraah, a creator agency. Comedy is well-suited to ride that wave because it's cheap to produce, with just one performer and minimal staging, so it travels into smaller cities and campuses far more easily than a full concert tour, Panpalia added.

“The biggest driver is the relationship creators have already built online. When someone has spent years building a community on YouTube or Instagram, a live show gives that community a chance to come together in a far more personal, participative way. And the loop works both ways: live shows become clips, specials and new material, which grow the online audience and sell the next tour,” said Sheetal Birla, general manager India, Live Your City.

Also Read | India’s live events boom faces growing pains

Bhakti Vaza, senior manager, client servicing at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, said for years, social media was where creators built reach. Today, live events are where they build relationships. “In metros, we’re seeing audiences gravitate towards premium experiences like live podcasts, comedy specials and creator festivals. But the more exciting growth is happening in tier-two cities. Places like Jaipur, Surat and Guwahati are proving that demand isn’t limited to Mumbai or Bengaluru. In many of these markets, a creator’s visit becomes a cultural event because audiences have been consuming their content for years but rarely get to experience it in person,” Vaza said.

Shoven Shah, founder and CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, agreed that stand-up comedy has evolved from a largely metro-centric format into a mainstream live entertainment category, with audiences increasingly viewing comedy as a primary entertainment experience alongside music concerts. “One of the biggest shifts has been the decentralisation of entertainment consumption, with tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Chandigarh, Vadodara, Surat, Lucknow and Nagpur consistently delivering sold-out shows and hosting larger-format comedy performances,” Shah added.

Live shows are becoming a much bigger priority for established creators, not just as a ticketing business but as an IP-building exercise, according to Kushagra Vasishtha, project manager at Fever Originals, a live entertainment and ticketing platform. Sponsorships and brand integrations can be a huge part of the monetisation opportunity. A good example is Samay Raina, whose India’s Got Latent has evolved into a strong IP with brand integrations, YouTube memberships offering priority access, and live segments or experiences that are not available to the broader audience, he added.

Key challenges

That said, the trend doesn’t come without challenges. Jag Chima, co-founder at IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency said a creator can have millions of followers and still struggle to convert that audience into paying attendees. Reach and willingness to pay are two very different metrics. There are also significant costs involved: venue, production, travel, staff, ticketing, marketing and event operations. The creator has to build a show that people feel is worth leaving home and paying for.

Content creator Mamta Mukherjee agreed events in smaller cities are still developing compared to tier-I markets like Mumbai and Delhi.

Music still remains the most common form of entertainment on the ground and especially in colleges, where the headliner is what the festival is built around,” said Himanshu Chowdhry, founder, Spectal, a youth experience agency connecting culture and brands across the country. Outside campuses the balance may well tilt the other way, but on campuses, music drives it.

“Comedy has become a strong second and is making a comeback. Pre-covid, comedy was stronger and comics were more active on the campus scene than they are now, but it is clearly coming back. Creators are a different story. They can pull a crowd for a fan meet or a panel, but they rarely sell tickets on their own. A comic has a set. Most creators have a following, and a following is not a show,” Chowdhry added.

Also Read | A new wave of Indian comedy is captivating both audiences and brands

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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