Industry
Star fee set for correction as OTTs rationalize spends
Summary
- Top stars had increased their fee by 20-30% after the first wave of covid when OTT buying was at its peak
New Delhi: Fees of big actors, which had taken a jump after streaming platforms started buying films for huge amounts, are now correcting as the platforms turn conservative on the films they purchase.
