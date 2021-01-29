Star India renews broadcast rights for Wimbledon until 2023

Star India on Friday said that it has renewed its partnership with All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) for three years. As per the agreement, Star will continue to hold broadcasting rights for marquee sport tournament The Championships, Wimbledon until 2023.

“Wimbledon holds a rich tradition and is the most prestigious tennis event of the year. This relationship adds to our Tennis portfolio which already entails the French and the US Open, exclusively available on the select portfolio of channels on Star Sports and on Disney+ Hotstar. It helps fortify our position as the premier destination for marquee Tennis and the home of sports for Indian fans," said Sanjog Gupta, head - sports, Star India.

Wimbledon will be broadcasted and live streamed from 28 June to 11 July, 2021 on the Star network network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP respectively. The tournament is expected to gather eyeballs as the 2020 edition was cancelled in April last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Wimbledon fans in India are among our most passionate, and it is a very important market for us, and so we are very pleased to see the coverage of our event continue under the stewardship of Star India across their impressive network," said Mick Desmond, commercial & media director, AELTC.

The Wimbledon 2019 finale witnessed edge-of-the-seat action showcasing world champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who competed in an epic five-set contest to decide the Champion for the Gentlemen’s Singles draw.

