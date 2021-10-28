Star India reports profits of 1,395 crore for FY21

NEW DELHI : Television broadcaster Star India Pvt. Ltd, now owned by the Walt Disney Co. India, has reported a net profit of ₹1.395 crore for FY2020-21 compared with a loss of ₹85.61 crore for the financial year ending 31 March 2020, according to data from business intelligence firm Tofler. Further, the company’s revenues for the financial year stood at ₹12,026 crore, a 13 % fall from the previous year while its total expenses were reported as ₹9,668 crore, a 31% drop from ₹14,055.50 crore.

Star India operates a network of 60 channels in eight languages, besides a movie production and distribution arm for both Hollywood and Indian films.

On a standalone basis, the company has reported revenue from operations of ₹11,761 crore as compared with the revenue of ₹13,486 crore recorded during the previous financial year.

Revenue from advertising for the company dropped. by 15% to ₹5,918 crore from ₹6,940 crore the previous year. Subscription revenue saw a marginal increase to ₹4,670 crore compared with ₹4,644 crore. The company made ₹1,160 crore from licensing of content rights, compared with ₹1,422 crore in the previous year, which is an 18.4% drop. As theatres remained shut for most of the year owing to the pandemic, revenues from theatrical distribution dipped to ₹11.21 crore versus ₹479 crore in FY20.

Star India did not respond to Mint’s queries on its financials. Meanwhile, Hotstar, its video streaming platform run by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, and also a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of ₹601 crore for FY 2020-21, a 66 % increase from the previous fiscal year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

