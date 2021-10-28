Star India reports profits of 1,395 crore for FY21

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
Television broadcaster Star India Pvt. Ltd, now owned by the Walt Disney Co. India, has reported a net profit of ₹1.395 crore for FY2020-21 compared with a loss of ₹85.61 crore for the financial year ending 31 March 2020, according to data from business intelligence firm Tofler. Further, the company’s revenues for the financial year stood at ₹12,026 crore, a 13 % fall from the previous year while its total expenses were reported as ₹9,668 crore, a 31% drop from ₹14,055.50 crore.
Star India operates a network of 60 channels in eight languages, besides a movie production and distribution arm for both Hollywood and Indian films.
On a standalone basis, the company has reported revenue from operations of ₹11,761 crore as compared with the revenue of ₹13,486 crore recorded during the previous financial year.
Revenue from advertising for the company dropped. by 15% to ₹5,918 crore from ₹6,940 crore the previous year. Subscription revenue saw a marginal increase to ₹4,670 crore compared with ₹4,644 crore. The company made ₹1,160 crore from licensing of content rights, compared with ₹1,422 crore in the previous year, which is an 18.4% drop. As theatres remained shut for most of the year owing to the pandemic, revenues from theatrical distribution dipped to ₹11.21 crore versus ₹479 crore in FY20.
Star India did not respond to Mint’s queries on its financials. Meanwhile, Hotstar, its video streaming platform run by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, and also a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of ₹601 crore for FY 2020-21, a 66 % increase from the previous fiscal year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.