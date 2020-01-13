Star may earn over 50 crore through India vs Australia ODI series

NEW DELHI : Star Sports is all set to leverage the craze around India-Australia on-ground rivalry as two cricket frenzy nations set to challenge each other in upcoming ODI series starting 14 January. The official broadcaster of India vs Australia series is expected to earn around ₹50 crore advertising revenue on television and digital according to senior media buyers. The three ODI matches will be played across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Rajkot. Australia had beaten India in their 2018-19 home series as it comes prepared to pose a challenge to the host nation.

The broadcaster, which has already sold over 80% of ad inventory, is expected to generate ₹40 crore through television advertising and an additional ₹10 to ₹15 crore on its video streaming platform Hotstar, according to estimates by media buyers. Star is selling ad spots at the rate of ₹ 6 -6.5 lakh for a 10 second slot.

"Cricket will always deliver as a media property in India. Every time India plays in the homeland brands will always want to come on board. This is the time when banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) brands will grab the opportunity to advertise as tax filing happens they get active in the last quarter of the financial year. Australia is also an important team to play against so it will be a good series," said Jigar Rambhia, national director for sports and entertainment partnerships at Wavemaker India.

While Paytm continues to be the title sponsor, e-learning platform Byju's is the team sponsor. Meanwhile, auto firm Hyundai Motor India, Ambuja Cement and sports sports fantasy platform Dreams11 are the official partners of the series. Sports brand Nike is the kit sponsor of the series.

"It's a very good series to advertise on with one part of the innings being played during the prime time slot at three best locations in the country. This is the first series of the year moreover ODIs as a format viewers tend to enjoy," said Sujata Dwibedy, group buying and trading head, Dentsu Aegis Network.

Star has brought actor Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi who feature in a promotional campaign. The series of televisions ads thrive on the banter between the two – where each takes on the other in several one-upmanship contests.