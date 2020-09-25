Star Network’s K Madhavan elected president Indian Broadcasting Foundation

NEW DELHI: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has elected K. Madhavan, managing director, Star and Disney India, as its new president. Madhavan will succeed NP Singh, India managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years.

IBF is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the television broadcast industry.

Rajat Sharma, chairman, India TV, Siddharth Jain, managing director (South Asia), Turner International and Rahul Joshi, managing director, Viacom18, will be vice-presidents at the IBF while Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati shall serve as treasurer.

“It is my honour to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose," Madhavan said in a statement.

Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as managing director of the network in January 2020.

Aroon Purie, chairman, TV Today, Punit Goenka, managing director and CEO, Zee Media Corporation, Rohit Gupta, president (network sales and international business), Sony Pictures Networks, Uday Shankar, president, the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star and Disney India and Megha Tata, managing director (South Asia), Discovery Communications India are some other directors on the IBF board.

“I am pleased that someone of the calibre of K. Madhavan is taking over the reins and will lead the foundation. His in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times," outgoing president NP Singh said in a statement.

