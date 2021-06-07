Star signs 16 sponsors, 30 advertisers for World Test Championship final

The broadcaster said that it has signed over 30 advertisers across categories such as edtech, gaming, online payments and financial services, auto & ancillaries, construction, consumer durables and beverages. Some of the key advertisers which have come on board include Kia India, Renault, Unacademy, Apple, Dell, Google and TVS. Apart from the convenient prime time slot (3pm and 10.30 pm), Star is expecting high viewership as the first three days of the Test match final will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Multiple state lockdowns and restrictions are expected to further aid the viewership of the final.

