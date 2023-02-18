Star, Sony, Zee go off cable platforms over NTO 3.0 pricing
- The move comes on the back of television broadcasters having increased their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10-15%, under the new amendments to the tariff order
Major television broadcasters including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India have switched off signals to cable operators going off air for nearly 45 million subscribers in India. The move comes on the back of television broadcasters having increased their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10-15%, under the new amendments to the tariff order, or NTO 3.0, that cable operators feel will pinch their low-income consumers, especially in small towns, and are not willing to implement the same.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×