Major television broadcasters including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India have switched off signals to cable operators going off air for nearly 45 million subscribers in India. The move comes on the back of television broadcasters having increased their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10-15%, under the new amendments to the tariff order, or NTO 3.0, that cable operators feel will pinch their low-income consumers, especially in small towns, and are not willing to implement the same.

Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, owned by Reliance Industries has stayed away from taking this call for its network of channels though. Reliance owns cable television distribution companies such as DEN Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.

"While 90% of operators, both DTH and MSOs, have signed up under NTO 3, the balance of operators have been holding back, despite our best efforts to get them on board. Broadcasters have, therefore, been left with little choice but to turn off the supply of content to these distributors. We remain hopeful of their cooperation and look forward to a scenario where content is seamlessly available to all television viewers across the country," Siddharth Jain, secretary general, IBDF (Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation) said in a statement. IBDF is an apex body of television broadcasters.

Cable operators such as DEN and NXTDIGITAL Ltd did not respond to Mint’s queries on broadcasters switching off signals. Notices to customers by Fastway Media Cable Network Pvt Ltd and GTPL said pursuant to the new tariff order issued by Trai and the resultant massive increase in prices by the broadcaster, the channel had been disconnected by the broadcaster. "We are putting our best efforts to protect your interest against the massive increase in prices and taking all possible measures, including a legal challenge to avoid any major increase in prices for you. We request your cooperation and support in this protest against the unreasonable price increase," the notice added.

Under the new amendments, or NTO 3.0, broadcasters were allowed by the sector regulator to increase the prices of channels, which are part of a bouquet to ₹19, from earlier ₹12. The new pricing was effective 1 February. Most broadcasters have increased their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10-15%, and claim that it’s the bare minimum as there has been no price increase over the last four years.

DTH (direct-to-home) players, who, unlike the cable industry, don’t have local cable operators, have decided to take some hit on other costs, and pass on only 5-9% increase to subscribers. Meanwhile, the cable industry is concerned with the price hike and the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), a lobby group of the multi-system-operators (MSO), had already petitioned the Kerala High Court against NTO 3.0, and has asked for interim relief from disconnection notices issued by broadcasters. The court has listed the matter for hearing on 20 February.

Unlike DTH companies, MSOs provide signals to consumers’ houses through local cable operators (LCOs) and thus have to share a part of NCF with them.

Total cable subscribers in India went down from 46 million in June 2021 to 45.5 million in September 2021 according to the Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

To be sure, media industry experts agree that multi-system operators may face some challenges with price hikes as consumption preferences skew either to digital or free programming on YouTube or DTH packs that are increasingly bundling OTT and linear television channels.

“These hikes aren’t going to be easy from the perspective of last mile cable operators or for consumers. The cable operator industry has anyway been under stress and is understandably in no mood to sell these higher priced packages," said a media analyst seeking anonymity.