Star, Sony, Zee go off cable platforms over NTO 3.0 pricing

Cable operators such as DEN and NXTDIGITAL Ltd did not respond to Mint’s queries on broadcasters switching off signals. Notices to customers by Fastway Media Cable Network Pvt Ltd and GTPL said pursuant to the new tariff order issued by Trai and the resultant massive increase in prices by the broadcaster, the channel had been disconnected by the broadcaster. "We are putting our best efforts to protect your interest against the massive increase in prices and taking all possible measures, including a legal challenge to avoid any major increase in prices for you. We request your cooperation and support in this protest against the unreasonable price increase," the notice added.