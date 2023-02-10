Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has roped in eight sponsors for the upcoming Test and ODI series between India and Australia. The league of sponsors includes brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Thums Up, Mastercard, Amway, Atomberg Solutions, Paisa Bazaar, PharmEasy and Policy Bazaar.

Further, the broadcaster has onboarded 30 advertisers for the tournament. India and Australia will face off in a four-match Test series and three ODIs from February 9 to March 22, 2023 on the Star Sports Network.

“The positive interest from advertisers and brands in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a testament to the continued growth and popularity of cricket on television. Sports viewership on television grew by 11% in 2022, with 758 million viewers watching sports on TV. We expect the positive momentum to continue well into 2023 given a solid line-up of high-octane tournaments," Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales, Disney Star said in a statement.

The Star Sports network has seen traction for cricket with tournaments such as Asia Cup 2022 growing by 12% in ratings and the recently concluded India-Sri Lanka and India-New Zealand witnessing 63% increase in ratings as well. The India-Australia T20 series delivered 36% higher viewership than its previous highest in 2019 and was the highest-rated T20I bilateral series in the last five years, the company said in a statement. The India-South Africa series rated 47% more than its previous series in June 2022.

Other than the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Star Sports will see the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, and the Tata IPL 2023, taking place in the coming months.