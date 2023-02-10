Star Sports gets Maruti, Thums Up, others as sponsors for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India and Australia will face off in a four-match Test series and three ODIs from February 9 to March 22
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has roped in eight sponsors for the upcoming Test and ODI series between India and Australia. The league of sponsors includes brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Thums Up, Mastercard, Amway, Atomberg Solutions, Paisa Bazaar, PharmEasy and Policy Bazaar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×