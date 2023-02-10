Star Sports gets Maruti, Thums Up, others as sponsors for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Star Sports network has seen traction for cricket with tournaments such as Asia Cup 2022 growing by 12% in ratings and the recently concluded India-Sri Lanka and India-New Zealand witnessing 63% increase in ratings as well. The India-Australia T20 series delivered 36% higher viewership than its previous highest in 2019 and was the highest-rated T20I bilateral series in the last five years, the company said in a statement. The India-South Africa series rated 47% more than its previous series in June 2022.