Star Studios partners Ronnie Screwvala, Nitesh Tiwari for new film

“With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films,“ Bikram Duggal, head of studios, Disney Star had said in a statement adding that the company has already announced a few films, and will have more coming up.