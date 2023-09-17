Industry
A-Listers give nod to new films as audiences flock back to cinemas
SummaryWhile remaining cautious, actors and filmmakers are eager to kickstart new projects, following signs of a revival
Stars such as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who had taken a break following box office setbacks, have started greenlighting new projects in the wake of a slew of successful Bollywood films drawing audiences back to the cinemas.
