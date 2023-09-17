A-Listers give nod to new films as audiences flock back to cinemas

A senior film studio executive said on condition of anonymity that the advantage that Hindi film stars continue to have today is that their movies reach out to wider audiences in the country and unlike southern stars who have only begun to benefit from dubbed versions now and are better known in specific native markets, Bollywood faces are more easily recognised. “There is always space for big star films. It’s just that the business has taken some time to stabilize post the pandemic. But nobody thought there could be a spate of ₹500 crore hits in a row," the person added.