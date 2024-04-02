OTT platforms wary of locking big-budget Hindi, Telugu film deals
Over the past few months, mega theatrical releases such as Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD found it tough to lock OTT deals, with big-budget Hindi and Telugu films not delivering for platforms the way they used to.
