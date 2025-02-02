Stop panicking over teens and social media
SummaryModern life is digital. Adults need to help young people navigate the costs and benefits, not launch bans and hope for the best.
I recently saw a poster in my local café that made me want to throw my coffee at the wall. From a grassroots parenting organization that seeks to keep smartphones out of the hands of anyone under 14, it argued against allowing “our children to access something all the evidence tells us is damaging." I have been researching mental health for years, and this statement is just not true. Promoting this falsehood terrifies parents and leads to drastic solutions that won’t work, such as Australia’s new social media ban for those under 16.