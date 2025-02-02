Stop panicking over teens and social media

In a 2024 study in the journal Social Media + Society, teenagers in focus groups explained that they look to social media for connection, entertainment, inspiration and information. The effect of these experiences proved mixed. Some said they felt more connected with friends, others felt lonelier (for example if they saw their friends were hanging out without them). Some said they sometimes had positive and negative feelings at the same time. As one 17-year-old girl explained: “When I see pictures from people who are traveling the world, I guess I feel both jealous and inspired."