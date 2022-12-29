Story of Hollywood hits and southern supremacy

“Hindi has had a mixed bag this year, even though we’ve seen green shoots with Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But those have been few and far between. At a time that Hollywood has seen its tent-pole titles, be it Avatar, Top Gun or Jurassic World, perform well and regional cinema has continued to outperform, Hindi has been lagging behind," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director at PVR Ltd who feels overall, the movie business in India has clawed back 80% compared with pre-covid years.