Streambox Media launches India’s first subscription-based TV service Dor

Streambox Media, a two-and-a-half-year-old startup, has unveiled Dor, a subscription-based smart television service that combines premium hardware with content from multiple OTT platforms.

Set to launch on Flipkart on 1 December, Dor aims to redefine home entertainment by offering a high-quality, 4K QLED TV integrated with over 24 video streaming apps, more than 300 live TV channels, gaming, and news—all for a fixed monthly fee.

Streambox Media, founded by Anuj Gandhi, is backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures.

At the launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Gandhi said that Dor has a great potential, as out of India’s 350 million households, only 200 million have TV sets, of which only 50 million currently have connected TVs, those that can be connected to the internet and stream videos and music.

Revolutionising home entertainment Dor’s innovation lies in its TV-as-a-service model, bundling hardware and content into a single subscription. For an upfront activation fee of ₹9,999 for a 43-inch TV ( ₹16,999 for a 55-inch and ₹24,999 for a 65-inch), users can access the service.

Subscribers will have a 12-month lock in with a monthly fee of ₹799. Currently, popular OTT apps like Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar along with Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, Discovery+, Sun Nxt, Aha, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play are part of the offering, while the company said that Netflix will also be available soon.

"India’s connected TV market remains underpenetrated due to high hardware costs and fragmented services. With Dor, we’re providing a unified solution at an affordable price, enabling households to access premium content with ease,” Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax Informatics, told Mint.

Gandhi added that Dor bridges the gap by addressing affordability and simplifying the viewing experience. “It integrates all services into one interface, eliminating the need for multiple apps and subscriptions."

High-Quality hardware and local manufacturing The Dor TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, a solar-powered remote, and the proprietary Dor operating system for a seamless user experience. The TVs are manufactured in India, leveraging Micromax’s production expertise and a capacity of up to 500,000 units per month.

"We’ve been manufacturing TVs for years, so the infrastructure to scale is already in place. This allows us to meet demand efficiently," said Sharma.

While the service has significant potential, it faces challenges. The subscription-driven model—although innovative—has struggled globally, with similar efforts by companies like Sky and Roku failing to gain traction. Additionally, retaining subscribers beyond the initial 12-month lock-in will require consistent upgrades, strong content partnerships, and reliable after-sales service.

Market analysts note that India’s price-sensitive consumers may opt for the service as standalone smart TVs come at a much higher price points. Similarly, OTT subscriptions that Dor is offering alone cost over ₹1,800 per month.

“Dor’s integrated approach and focus on affordability could give it an edge in addressing these barriers,” said Gandhi.

Building trust through customer support Streambox Media is addressing potential skepticism with a four-year warranty and dedicated customer support.

"Our priority is to build trust with consumers. A four-year warranty and transparent communication show that we stand behind our product," said Gandhi. "Customer support is central to our strategy. We’ve invested in a robust system to ensure that users feel supported from day one."

Initially, Dor will launch exclusively on Flipkart, before expanding to other platforms and modern physical outlets.

Larger variants, including 55-inch and 65-inch models, are expected to follow in early 2025.