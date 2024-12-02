Streamers shelve, put shows on hold as quality concerns rise in Indian OTT industry
SummaryIn response to past criticisms, streaming services are now enforcing stricter quality controls, leading to cancellations and reshoots of projects like Netflix's Chakda Xpress. While this approach entails financial risks, platforms believe investing in quality content is vital for long-term success.
Video streaming platforms that were long accused of indulging filmmakers who dished out long-format shows running into several hours and episodes without offering any compelling content, have now not just tightened purse strings but are also making greater effort to ensure quality standards are met in whatever programming they put out.