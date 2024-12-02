Video streaming platforms that were long accused of indulging filmmakers who dished out long-format shows running into several hours and episodes without offering any compelling content, have now not just tightened purse strings but are also making greater effort to ensure quality standards are met in whatever programming they put out.

For instance, Netflix that had announced an original film titled Chakda Xpress starring Anushka Sharma, has no plans of launching it, with people familiar with the development confirming that the movie went over-budget without turning out great. The American streaming platform had earlier pulled the plug on a murder mystery called Penthouse directed by Abbas Mustan and Baahubali: Before the Beginning, a spin-off of the action film franchise.

According to media reports, the fate of Amazon Prime Video’s Gulkanda Tales is also uncertain, as the platform asks for reshoots, unhappy with the product. In an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, actor Imran Khan had said that he was working with filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala on a spy series that was in the early stages of development at Disney+ Hotstar but fell by the wayside.

Producers and content creators say reshoots and post-production delays are now common, as is shelving a project that has been in development for over a year, as OTTs often clash with filmmakers on whether a show or film would work for their target audiences. However, cancellations after the shoot are the last resort, given that a significant amount may have already been spent.

Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar did not respond to Mint’s queries on specific shows or the overall trend of quality control.

“While the financial implications of shelving or reshooting content can be significant, they are always weighed against the long-term value of delivering high-quality and engaging storytelling. We would not like to present poor quality content to our users in any case," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 said.

Audience preferences

Strong pre-production planning, rigorous creative evaluations, and strategic collaborations with seasoned talent ensure that all projects align with audience preferences from the outset, Kalra added. “At ZEE5, efficient project management and budget optimization are integral to our content strategy. We emphasize meticulous planning from the outset, ensuring alignment on creative vision, timelines, and budgets with all stakeholders. If any project goes over budget without mutual agreement; we would definitely like to build accountability with our partners," he emphasized.

The financial impact of shelving or reshooting shows is considerable, as it includes costs like payments to the cast and crew, set design, and post-production work, agreed Nitin Gupta, chief content officer, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content. “However, OTT platforms recognize that investing in quality content is crucial in the long run, which justifies the initial financial risk. Shelving a project can help avoid bigger losses from a poor-quality show that could harm the platform’s reputation," he said.

A senior studio executive said there is always a difference between how creators and platforms view the same title, and a lot of it stems from the fact that there is a nearly 18-month lag between writing and developing the show to readying it for the service to view. “Within that period, the world and platform executives often change, so there is a conflict. And while some producers may be used to the old era of limitless funding, everyone is now going hard on budgets," the executive explained. While conflicts are common, projects can get stuck if reshoots or re-edits do not salvage the situation or if platforms and creators do not see eye to eye.

Shelving project a last resort

“That said, damage to the brand is huge if a bad product is dropped. It’s a drastic call and the particular executive carries that burden along with burying the platform’s relationship with the producers, which is why a lot of titles are just launched without much marketing support," the person explained.

That said, platforms are also making other efforts to ensure budget control. Producers said it is common for services to now pay only a portion of money upfront and the rest in instalments as shoots progress or to ask for refunds if a title has been completed for less than the agreed amount.

“International platforms may find it feasible to cancel shows, but Indian players are quite value conscious unless a title is completely unworthy of being released. A lot of mediocre products do get passed, as has often been seen in case of Bollywood theatrical films, too," said Girish Dwibhashyam, chief operating officer, DocuBay, a documentary streaming service.