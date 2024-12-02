A senior studio executive said there is always a difference between how creators and platforms view the same title, and a lot of it stems from the fact that there is a nearly 18-month lag between writing and developing the show to readying it for the service to view. “Within that period, the world and platform executives often change, so there is a conflict. And while some producers may be used to the old era of limitless funding, everyone is now going hard on budgets," the executive explained. While conflicts are common, projects can get stuck if reshoots or re-edits do not salvage the situation or if platforms and creators do not see eye to eye.